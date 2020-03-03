Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 49,708 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,708 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Commercial Metals worth $21,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

