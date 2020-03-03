Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 67,745 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $29.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

