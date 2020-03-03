Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,002 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Monro worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

