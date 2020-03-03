Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Frontdoor worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

FTDR stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Frontdoor Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.12%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.