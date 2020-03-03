Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

