Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Cheesecake Factory worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,989,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after buying an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,445,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,968,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 324,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

