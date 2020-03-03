Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of OSI Systems worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,375. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.30 and a 12-month high of $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

