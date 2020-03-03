Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,004 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Proto Labs worth $20,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,635,000 after acquiring an additional 144,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

