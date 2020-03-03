Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,180 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Independent Bank worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 704.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Independent Bank by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $656,027.20. Insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $892,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.