Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,498 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Stepan worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stepan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Stepan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Stepan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

