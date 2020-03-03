Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,196 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Cogent Communications worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

CCOI stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 336.84%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $185,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $246,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,104 shares of company stock worth $637,228 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.