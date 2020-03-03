Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of SPX Flow worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Flow by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SPX Flow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX Flow by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE FLOW opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.