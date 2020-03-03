Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Korn Ferry worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

