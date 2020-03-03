Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Pegasystems worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 54.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

PEGA opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,419 shares of company stock worth $1,230,843 over the last ninety days. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

