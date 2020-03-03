Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Anixter International worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anixter International by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after buying an additional 95,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Anixter International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,077,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anixter International by 188.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 270,959 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Anixter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Anixter International by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXE. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.74. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.15.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

