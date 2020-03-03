Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Fabrinet worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,607. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.