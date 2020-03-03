Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.26 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,142 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Simmons First National worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.