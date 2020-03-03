Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of BMC Stock worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BMC Stock by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BMC Stock by 24.4% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.08.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

BMCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

