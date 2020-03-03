Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,645,000 after buying an additional 1,135,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $10,069,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 251,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 199,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at $418,075.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

