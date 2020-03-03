Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.50 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of GATX worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen started coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

