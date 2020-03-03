Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.61 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

