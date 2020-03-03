Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.63 Million Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Corecivic worth $20,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Corecivic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 1,753.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of CXW stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.