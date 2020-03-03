Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Enstar Group worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 336.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 292.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.72 and a 52-week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

