Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.79 Million Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $341,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,539 shares of company stock valued at $77,805. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

