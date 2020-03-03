Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Alteryx worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alteryx by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,277.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 154,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,744,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.35.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $19,807,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,996 shares of company stock worth $56,826,344 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYX stock opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 382.04, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

