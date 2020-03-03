Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Graham worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $501.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.48. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $462.99 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.