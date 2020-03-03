Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.70 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Benchmark Electronics worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHE opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

