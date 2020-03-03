Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.72 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

