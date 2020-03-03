Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of WD-40 worth $19,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 18.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $180.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

