Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,617 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Outfront Media worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

