Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,927 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -412.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

