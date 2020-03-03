Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,401 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Worthington Industries worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

