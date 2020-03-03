Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 28,564 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

