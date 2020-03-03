Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 369,668 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.91% of Washington Prime Group worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 23,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

WPG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $470.94 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

