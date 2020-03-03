Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,290 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Medpace worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Medpace by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $5,921,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 181.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $3,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks set a price target on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.