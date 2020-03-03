Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,144 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of New Relic worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 643.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

