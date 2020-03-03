Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 95,808 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of CNX Resources worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.79. CNX Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

