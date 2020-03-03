Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Evertec worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

