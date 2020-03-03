Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Pattern Energy Group worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,442 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

