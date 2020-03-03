Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Triton International worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Vestar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,233,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 95,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $2,355,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

