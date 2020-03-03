Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Albany International worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after buying an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

AIN opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

