Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,033 shares of company stock valued at $463,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.