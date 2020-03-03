Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

