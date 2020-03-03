Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,111 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Diodes worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,706 shares of company stock worth $5,746,849. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.