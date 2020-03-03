Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,231 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Spirit Airlines worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

