Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,243 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Argo Group worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 6,534.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 741,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 222,557 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 660.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

