Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,370 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Omnicell worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,375 shares of company stock worth $3,577,568. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.