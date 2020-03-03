Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Masonite International worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International Corp has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

