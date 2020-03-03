Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,011 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Trinseo worth $20,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,045,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 29.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

