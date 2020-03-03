Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,006 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Boise Cascade worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

